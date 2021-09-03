80% school staff have got at least one jab: Centre

Almost 80% teaching and non-teaching staff employed with schools across states and Union territories have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Union education ministry officials said on Thursday.

“Among the variety of factors that will contribute to the reopening of schools across the county, vaccination of teachers will have a big contribution. The ministry is rigorously following up with the state governments. The initial feedback from the states and UTs are very positive and we have seen in most of the states almost 80% and more teaching and non-teaching staff have received either one or both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” a senior ministry official said.

The ministry on Tuesday asked states and UTs to create a district-level action plan to speed up the vaccination of schoolteachers and ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of September.