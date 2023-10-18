84-yr-old woman found living with dead daughter in Tamil Nadu: Police

An 84-year-old bed-ridden woman was found living with her 55-year-old daughter’s dead body for at least four days in Tamil Nadu’s Manali New Town near Chennai police said on Wednesday.

(Representative Photo)

Police said they reached the spot after a complaint from neighbours and the house owner of a foul smell coming from inside the house.

Following the complaint, the Manali New Two police reached the spot and recovered the dead body.

Police said the mother identified as Jomine, and her daughter Sheela, had been living alone for several years in a rental house in the town’s Avadi area.

We went to the house on Tuesday, which was not locked, and found the bed-ridden mother who couldn’t respond to anything, said a senior police officer.

The officer said the police also found the daughter lying dead on the floor in the other room and her body was decomposing. She may have been dead for at least four days, he said.

The police said the body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem at the government hospital, which revealed that she died of natural causes.

The mother has been sent to Anbagam – an NGO in Chennai, which is a rehabilitation home for senior citizens.