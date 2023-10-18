Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 84-yr-old woman found living with dead daughter in Tamil Nadu: Police

84-yr-old woman found living with dead daughter in Tamil Nadu: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Police said the mother identified as Jomine, and her daughter Sheela, had been living alone for several years in a rental house in the town’s Avadi area

An 84-year-old bed-ridden woman was found living with her 55-year-old daughter’s dead body for at least four days in Tamil Nadu’s Manali New Town near Chennai police said on Wednesday.

(Representative Photo)

Police said they reached the spot after a complaint from neighbours and the house owner of a foul smell coming from inside the house.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Following the complaint, the Manali New Two police reached the spot and recovered the dead body.

Police said the mother identified as Jomine, and her daughter Sheela, had been living alone for several years in a rental house in the town’s Avadi area.

We went to the house on Tuesday, which was not locked, and found the bed-ridden mother who couldn’t respond to anything, said a senior police officer.

The officer said the police also found the daughter lying dead on the floor in the other room and her body was decomposing. She may have been dead for at least four days, he said.

The police said the body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem at the government hospital, which revealed that she died of natural causes.

The mother has been sent to Anbagam – an NGO in Chennai, which is a rehabilitation home for senior citizens.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai tamil nadu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP