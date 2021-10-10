88 under trial prisoners test positive for HIV in 2 Assam jails

Health authorities in Nagaon district of central Assam have detected prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) among 88 prisoners lodged in two jails.

Most of those who tested positive for the virus are under trial prisoners arrested in recent months as part of the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government’s special campaign against illegal drugs since May.

“88 prisoners, 80 men and 8 women, who tested positive in September alone are drug users who got infected due to use of the same syringe among several users or from the same source,” Dr LC Nath, superintendent of Nagaon Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital.

The fresh detection of HIV cases in Nagaon comes after 27 youths were found positive for the virus in neighbouring Marigaon district. According to a report by Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) released last month, the state has 19,545 HIV positive cases.

“The under trial prisoners who were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were found positive during a special screening by ASACS,” said Arup Patangia, superintendent of Nagaon special jail which houses inmates from neighbouring Hojai district as well.

“Most of those found positive are in the 18-38 years age group. Apart from being peddlers, these inmates are drugs addicts as well and were infected prior to their arrests and didn’t get the virus as a result of using drugs inside the jail,” he added.

Of the total cases, 45 were found in special jail and the rest in Nagaon central jail. Jail authorities informed that most of those found positive last month were already out on bail and only 32 remaining were lodged at present in both jails.

“These under trial prisoners who were found positive were kept away from the convicted inmates and their treatment has begun,” said Abani Kumar Muktiar, superintendent of Nagaon central jail.

A senior prison department official said that following the state government’s drive against illicit drugs, a HIV screening drive is underway in most prisons where arrested drug peddlers are being kept.

“Our department is conducting the screening in association with the health departments and ASACS. Few more HIV positives cases among those arrested under NDPS Act have been found in some other jails as well. Proper counselling and treatment of those inmates is underway,” said Barnali Sharma, inspector general of prisons, Assam.

Illegal drugs worth around ₹200 crore have been recovered and nearly 2000 persons involved in the drug trade have been arrested across Assam since May this year.

