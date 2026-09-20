8-year-old among 2 electrocuted to death near Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after being electrocuted near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday.

People carry idols of Lord 'Ganesh' for immersion during the 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan' procession. (PTI)

The incident occurred near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki around 2:20 am, amid large crowds in the area for the ongoing Ganapati festival, PTI reported.

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According to police personnel at the site, five injured people were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel.

At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead. Kismati Yadav, aunt of the girl, said the family was in the queue around 2 am when the incident occurred.

She said the family decided to leave because of the large crowd and was taking a side route home instead of going for darshan. Yadav said they stopped near a shop outside the mandap to let the crowd pass when the incident happened.

“There were lights installed there, near the mandap. They should have taken care of safety,” she said. “You are seating so many Ganpati idols, but there is no safety arrangement,” Yadav told PTI. “The child we have lost will not be brought back,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, a woman at Global Hospital also succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, a woman at Global Hospital also succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12, are reportedly undergoing treatment.

Man dies of heart attack near Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

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In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man from Pune died after suffering a heart attack while sitting with friends near the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in central Mumbai. Jaydeep Meghraj Nemade felt sudden discomfort in his chest on Thursday while sitting outside a building next to the pandal, PTI reported.

Office-bearers of the Lalbaug Ganeshotsav Mandal rushed him in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

The Kalachowki police station has registered an accidental death report. The official said the deceased's family had not raised any complaints or suspicions about foul play.