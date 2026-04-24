An eight-year-old boy died on Thursday after being bitten by a snake at his home in Thiruvananthapuram district, said officials, adding that the boy’s family has alleged negligence by staff at the local government taluk hospital.

8-year-old boy dies from snake bite in Kerala

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The boy, identified as Dikshal, was purportedly bitten by a cobra while sleeping with his parents and his younger sibling at their home in Azhoor at around 2.30am, according to a relative.

A cobra was discovered near the home and beaten to death by locals, said officials.

Family members said the boy was first admitted to the government taluk hospital in Chirayanzkeezhu and later referred to the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He died en route to the Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

Local Congress workers later undertook a march to the taluk hospital to demand action against allegedly “negligent” staff. Authorities at the taluk hospital did not respond to HT’s queries for comment.

The incident comes just four days after eight-year-old Aljo Siljo succumbed to a common krait’s bite near Kodakara in Thrissur district.

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{{^usCountry}} According to government figures, at least 19 people have died due to snakebite in the state from April 2025 to April 2026. Amid severe heat conditions, experts have warned about the increased likelihood of snakes entering houses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to government figures, at least 19 people have died due to snakebite in the state from April 2025 to April 2026. Amid severe heat conditions, experts have warned about the increased likelihood of snakes entering houses. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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