8-year-old boy falls in borewell in MP's Betul, rescue ops underway

Efforts are still ongoing to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 55-foot deep borewell on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district in Mandvi village. The boy - identified as Tanmay Sahu - fell into the borewell while he was playing on a field.

According to officials, the SDRF teams were rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad for the rescue operations that began at around 2:30 am. “The rescue operation has been underway since we received the information. Efforts are being made to take out the child. At 2:30 am in the night SDRF, Home guards, and Police teams reached the spot to rescue the child. It might take another two-three hours,” Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jayaswal told news agency ANI.

He also informed that the child “may be unconscious as he is not responding”.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will be taking “minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the child.”

The CM also wrote on Twitter: “The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad. I have instructed the local administration to take the necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent.”