9 Assam health workers suspended after pregnant woman bleeds outside locked health centre

Nine health workers including a doctor have been suspended in Assam after a pregnant woman started bleeding due to labour pain outside a locked primary health centre in Dima Hasao district of the state.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was captured in a video that went viral and led to the district administration taking action against the employees. The woman, who later gave birth to a healthy baby boy, is reportedly safe.

The incident took place at Khepre primary health centre (PHC) in Maibang sub-division of Dima Hasao, nearly 85 km from the district headquarters Halflong.

The video shows the woman bleeding on the floor of the health centre’s entrance, which is locked. The woman, a resident of a nearby village, had reached the health centre with her husband after getting labour pain.

“It is observed that the Khepre PHC is not run regularly and you are not performing your duties, given that there are responsibilities upon you. Hence, you are placed under suspension till the departmental inquiry is completed,” the suspension order issued on Sunday by Dr Kalpana Kemprai, joint director health services of Dima Hasao to all the 9 employees, read.

Besides the doctor, the suspended employees include two pharmacists, two auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), two general nurse midwives (GNMs) and two other staff of the health centre.

Reports in the local media say that the health centre employees had kept the main door locked due to fear of thieves. It is said that when they heard the woman’s cries, they attended to her and helped deliver the child.

