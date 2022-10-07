9 booked, 4 arrested for breaking into Karnataka madrasa, say police

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have filed a case against nine people for allegedly breaking into 550-year-old madrasa in the state’s Bidar district in the wee hours of Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Madrasa of Mahmud Gawan is an ancient Islamic college and is listed as a monument of national importance according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Additional SP Mahesh, Bidar Meghannavar said that nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure based on the complaint lodged by one Syed Mubhashir Ali at the Market police station.

“The incident took place around 2 am. They broke the lock of the madrasa, splashed (vermilion) and also performed some prayers. Police have informed,” a local community leader told HT on condition of anonymity.

A video of the incident, shot on a mobile phone by a bystander, shows a group of men shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hindu Dharam Jai” slogans, standing on the stairs of the madrassa, before moving to a corner to perform a puja. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

Another Bidar police officer said that four people have been arrested in connection with the case so far and search for other suspects is underway. “The case has been registered based on the complaint of the management. We have filed an FIR against nine people based on the information available to us. We will arrest more suspects if we get further information,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, in a tweet said that the BJP government in the state is promoting such incidents to “demean Muslims”. “Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,” read his tweet.