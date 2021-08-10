9 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

At-least nine persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said. The terrorists attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of paramilitary SSB forces and it exploded on the roadside at Hari Singh High Street in the city centre after hitting the vehicle. The area remains very busy with people owing to congested business establishments and installations.

“The SSB were the target of the grenade but there were no injuries to the security forces,” deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kishore Prasad told media persons.

The explosion led to injuries to the passersby who were taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital for treatment.

“We are treating nine people for splinter injuries –seven males and two females,” said medical superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Kanwarjit Singh.

He said that all the injured were stable. “Mostly the injuries are not grave but we are doing all the tests only then they will be discharged,” he said.

Police did not release any details of the incident till late evening. Nor did police control rooms furnish any information.

Meanwhile, police said they arrested a youth of south Kashmir along with two grenades in Srinagar.

“Journo-terrorist Adil from Pampore Pulwama arrested along with two grenades in the heart of Srinagar City. More arrests are expected. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir police said in a tweet.

There has been a spurt in terror attacks in Kashmir in the run up to Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife were killed by terrorists in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag.

On Saturday, a policeman was killed in Kulgam district after terrorists opened fire at a police party. On Thursday, a grenade blast took place in the Nawhatta area of the old city.

On August 3, a police personnel and a civilian were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle at Khanyar in Old City.