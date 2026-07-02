9 dead as heavy rain, landslides wreak havoc in several states

Heavy monsoon rain claimed seven lives in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka on Wednesday, while lightning killed two people in Uttar Pradesh, even as landslides, flooding and waterlogging disrupted normal life across several states.

Heavy Traffic on Sion-Panvel Highway between Nerul and Sanpada due to rain in Navi Mumbai, India. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain over south Bengal in the coming days. Follow weather Live updates

Himachal Pradesh reported four rain-related deaths as torrential showers lashed several parts of the state, including Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, triggering landslides, swelling rivers and disrupting power supply. A woman from Solan district was killed after being hit by a falling boulder near Aut on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the state emergency operations centre (SEOC), three more deaths were reported from Kangra district, including one each due to electrocution and a fall from height. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the state emergency operations centre (SEOC), three more deaths were reported from Kangra district, including one each due to electrocution and a fall from height. {{/usCountry}}

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The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, covered the entire state by Wednesday.

In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, three members of a family, including two girls, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed their house in the Nagori area early on Wednesday. Three others were rescued after the house was buried under debris following heavy overnight rain.

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Meanwhile, flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh continued relief and rehabilitation efforts.

According to officials, four people have died, 21 were injured and two remain missing over the past seven days after flash floods and landslides caused widespread damage to houses, roads, bridges and public infrastructure. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday conducted an aerial and ground survey of the affected areas.

In Maharashtra, heavy rain battered Thane, Palghar and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies)