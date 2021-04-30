Home / India News / Weekend lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad from 10pm | What's allowed
Weekend lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad from 10pm | What's allowed

Industrial units and entrepreneurs shall apply on Saral Haryana to obtain passes, the weekend lockdown order said.
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
APR 30, 2021
Nine Haryana districts, including Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar and Fatehabad, will come under weekend lockdown starting from 10pm on Friday, which will continue till 5am, May 3. With this, this will be the first weekend when the entire National Capital Region will be under lockdown as areas under Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are already observing restrictions.

Services exempted from lockdown

> Law and order, municipal services, executive magistrates, police, health, electricity, fire, media personnel will be allowed to move.

> Movement of examinees and people engaged in examination duties.

> Manufacturing of essential goods.

> Interstate and intra-state movement only after verification of the point of origin and destination.

> Internet services, telecommunications services

> Delivery of all essential goods.

> Petrol pumos, LPG, petroleum.

> Private security services

> Farming operations

> Restaurants, food joints can remain open only for home delivery.

> Passengers travelling through buses, trains, flights.

> Only 30 people allowed in indoor marriage functions which have already been permitted. For outdoor parties, 50 persons are allowed.

Will you need a special pass?

Industrial units/entrepreneurs shall apply on Saral Haryana ( https://saralharyana.gov.in) portal to generate requisite passes for the employees.

