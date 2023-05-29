9 years of Modi govt: BJP's press briefings led by ministers across India today

Upon completion of nine years of the Modi government on May 29, a press conference will be held simultaneously in all the state capitals across the country by the central ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said on Sunday.

PM Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda and others dignitaries during 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' meeting, at BJP headquarters. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: ‘Will build strong India in Amrit Kaal’: PM Modi as his govt completes 9 years

According to sources, the Union Ministers will hold press conferences in the BJP-ruled states along with the CMs.

"They will also give a presentation based on all the achievements of the Modi government in nine years. They will also interact informally with the media people of the state," the source said.

"Where there is no BJP government, the BJP state president along with central government ministers will address the press," the source added.

The central leaders who will hold press conferences include - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Ahmedabad, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi in Bengaluru, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lucknow, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav in Guwahati, Fisheries Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Bhopal, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Hyderabad, Jitendra Singh in Chennai, Gajendra Singh in Patna, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kolkata, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal in Jaipur and Smriti Irani in Rohtak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Extensive discussions on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Discussions on development works were also held, the sources added.

BJP will also hold a special public relations campaign (Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyan) from May 30 to June 30. Under this, BJP will conduct various programs to contact the public, the source added.

Read here: As Modi govt completes 9 years, Congress, BJP spar over ‘sawaal, kamaal’

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present at the meeting on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP meeting comes after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

"There was a need for a new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister's address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Read here: PM Modi felicitates 11 workers who built new Parliament building, gifts shawls

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.