93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA
Over 93,000 cybercrimes related to fraud, sexual exploitation and spreading of hate have been registered in the country between 2017 and 2019, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the enhanced use of the internet, the number of cybercrimes was also increasing.
As per data maintained and published by the National Crime Records Bureau, 21,796 cybercrimes were registered in 2017, 27,248 in 2018 and 44,546 in 2019.
"The motives behind cyber crime in the country include personal revenge, fraud, sexual exploitation, inciting hate, spreading piracy, stealing information etc," he said in a written reply to a question.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt sends notice to Twitter for violating Indian law by unblocking accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5
- The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt reopened sporting complexes, swimming pools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt has the power to deport illegal foreign nationals: MHA
- "Central Government has been vested with powers under sections 3(2)(e) and 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to detain and deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country," said Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, while responding to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai's query.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest nation to reach 4 mn Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No summons issued’: MHA denies sending notices over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox