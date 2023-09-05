Bengaluru commuters want seamless last-mile connectivity

Bengaluru

A survey revealed that 95% of respondents who use personal vehicle to reach office want to shift to metro in Bengaluru. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A survey that looked at commuter travel patterns to identify gaps in accessing public transport revealed that 95% respondents, who are currently using private vehicles to reach their offices, are willing to shift to metro in Bengaluru, provided there is seamless first and last mile connectivity,

The survey launched in July was conducted by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and World Resource Institute India (WRI). The #Personal2Public campaign aims to inspire commuters to use public transport at least twice a week.

While the survey was open to all, it specifically solicited participation from commuters and residents who reside in Whitefield, Mahadevapura, Electronic City, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) areas. These regions house approximately 1,00,000 employees and will be connected to the upcoming metro lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the survey, of the 3,855 respondents, a majority (60%) use their personal vehicles for travel every day – 1,172 car users and 1,046 using two-wheelers.

The questionnaire found that car users spend about 1-1.5 hours in one direction as compared to 45 minutes to 1 hour spent by existing metro users, when travelling to the areas mentioned earlier.

The car and two-wheeler users are ready to shift to the metro if it reduces their door-to-door travel time. Seamless integration and travel time were a priority over travel cost, the survey showed.

A total of 62% respondents who currently use public transport also want better footpaths and 33% of them want increased bus frequency. Existing public transport users and non-users unequivocally stated that improved first and last mile connection, with seamless multi-modal integration, will encourage more people to use public transport, according to the survey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, 50% of women respondents depend on various shared mobility, preferring regular public transport over private modes, the survey found. Public transport is one of the most favoured modes of transport for women along with app-based auto and four-wheeler services. A total of 40% women respondents highlighted key challenges such as the lack of reliable first and last mile services, and the need for smooth connectivity as well as a common ticketing service.

Revathy Ashok, managing trustee and CEO of B.PAC said the survey communicates the ground realities that citizens witness in their day-to-day life. “Bengaluru Commuter survey findings has yet again clearly established that citizens of Bengaluru are willing to shift away from private vehicles and travel in public transport to their workplaces provided there is seamless, predictable and comfortable access to first and last mile connectivity. We intend to convey these insights to the government so that they can take the necessary actions and meet the expectations of the Bengalureans,” Ashok said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, WRI India pointed out that the only long-term solution to the traffic problem is public transport. “2023 is going to be milestone year for Brand Bengaluru, as Metro connects Whitefield to the rest of the city. Personal2Public is a citizen’s movement with active participation from corporates, auto unions and citizen groups. We are working together to improve first and last mile access by collaborating with government agencies,” Alavilli said.

“The responses have made it clear that Bengalureans will shift to public transport if we make their everyday travel reliable and seamless. As ORR has maximum number of daily commuters, running faster feeder buses from purple line metro stations to tech parks on ORR will make a big difference. Our sincere appeal to commuters is to adopt public transport starting at least two days a week,” Alavilli added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feedback from the commuters will be presented to the representatives from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) which will help further dialogues on improving public transport in the city.