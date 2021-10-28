Sixth sero survey says 97% Delhi residents exposed to Covid-19

97 out of every 100 Delhi resident tested positive for antibodies against Covid-19, according to the preliminary results of the sixth round of serological surveillance for which samples were collected in September end, suggesting almost everyone in Delhi may have been exposed to the infection during the massive second wave of the disease that broke out in April this year. The fifth sero survey in January had found seropositivity to be 56.13% in the capital, officials said.

Even in Southwest Delhi, which recorded the lowest sero-prevalence, 93.3% of the samples were found to be positive for antibodies. With 99.8%, East district recorded the highest sero-prevalence.

“The report of the sixth sero-survey has come in and the overall positivity was found to be 97%. In all the 11 districts, the positivity was over 90%. The fifth sero survey in January had found seropositivity to be 56.13%,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

Four previous sero surveys in Delhi had returned readings of 25.5%, 25.1%, 29.1%, and 22.6%.

Another sero surveillance was attempted in April, but was halted midway due to exponential rise in the number of cases amid the outbreak of second wave. The researchers were able to collect only about 13,000 samples of the targeted 28,000 and the analysis had found the sero-prevalence to be the same as the round in January.

HT reported on Thursday that the preliminary report was submitted to the government and the sero-positivity was found to be above 90%. A detailed analysis of vaccine hesitancy or eagerness and the level of antibodies will be submitted around Diwali.

A portion of the samples collected will also be analysed for level of antibodies, which could help researchers estimate how protected the population could be. These test results are awaited from the laboratory at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

“This round of the survey was conducted in great detail, so it will take some time to analyse the data. A more detailed report is likely to be submitted in early November, around Diwali,” an official said last week.

These numbers could explain why Delhi’s cases have remained low despite the city having lifted most curbs on activities. The average weekly positivity rate of samples has remained under 0.10% since late July.

Experts have previously warned against focussing on concepts of herd immunity and population immunity — the principle that says if most of the people are protected, it will form a protective wall against the virus.