99 pilgrims die during char dham yatra

A total of 99 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dham yatra, since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, the officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Kedarnath yatra suspended for a day amid high rush of pilgrims

According to officials familiar with the matter, eight more people died during the yatra on Saturday. “We are making all possible all efforts to prevent the death of the pilgrims most of whom are elderly persons. Our medical staff along with para-medical staff deployed on the Char Dham routes are conducting medical screening at various places,” said Shailja Bhatt, director general health.

Seven trekkers go missing in Uttarakhand

Seven trekkers have gone missing on Pandav Shera trek in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district at a height of around 4500 metres, said officials. After State Disaster Response Force was informed about the incident, a High-Altitude Rescue team of SDRF was sent in a Chopper to Rudraprayag to launch a search and rescue operation on Saturday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalita Negi, media in-charge SDRF, said the seven trekkers are from Uttarakhand and were making some documentary in Pandav Shera trekking area.

“There has been no contact with them after Friday,” she said.