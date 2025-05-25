Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
9-year-old boy electrocuted in Delhi park due to open electric switchboard

PTI |
May 25, 2025 05:33 PM IST

Aryaman Chaudhary, 9, was electrocuted on Saturday night after touching an open switchboard while playing in an MCD park in Delhi’s Kalkaji.

A nine-year-old boy got electrocuted while playing in a park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Sunday.

Aryaman Chaudhary was playing at a MCD park when he came in contact with an open electric switchboard, (Pic used for representation) (File)
Aryaman Chaudhary was playing at a MCD park when he came in contact with an open electric switchboard, (Pic used for representation) (File)

The incident took place on Saturday night. Aryaman Chaudhary was playing at a MCD park when he came in contact with an open electric switchboard, they said.

The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 9.30 pm. Upon reaching the spot, police learned that the child, a resident of DDA Flats, Kalkaji, had been playing in the park when his ball fell near a switchboard attached to an electric pole.

"When Aryaman tried to retrieve the ball, he accidentally touched the open switchboard and received a severe electric shock," the statement said.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by locals and his family, but doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station against unknown persons, it read.

The police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the maintenance of the electric infrastructure in the park.

No immediate response was received from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
