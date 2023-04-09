A bird's eye view of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, courtesy Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on a day-long Ayodhya visit with chief minister Eknath Shinde and members of the BJP and Shiv Sena, shared a bird's eye view of the Ram Temple, which is under-construction in this temple town in Uttar Pradesh, and is likely to be opened for devotees in January next year.

The temple is expected to open in January 2024 (twitter.com/Dev_Fadnavis)

“This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya. Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. || Jai Shri Ram ||” tweeted Fadnavis on Sunday.

The video was recorded by the Maharashtra deputy CM himself, as his helicopter circled in the Ayodhya sky.

Shinde performs Maha Aarti

Shinde, meanwhile, performed a ‘Maha Aarti' on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra chief minister took on those who used to ask ‘mandir wahin banayenge, par tarikh nahi batayenge' (the temple will be built there [Ayodhya], but the dates will not be told), saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got the work started and the dream of crores of Ram bhakts is being fulfilled.... Those asking for the dates have also been shown their way home.”

In November 2019, a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favour of the temple, bringing to an end the decades-old dispute, and paving the way for the construction of the temple.

