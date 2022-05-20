A day after SC relief, Azam Khan released from Sitapur jail

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A certified copy of the Supreme Court order reached Sitapur jail on Thursday night, and he was released on Friday morning. Sitapur prison jailor RS Yadav said the release order was received around 11 pm on Thursday and after following all procedures, Khan was released around 8 am on Friday.

Upon his release, Khan was greeted by his sons Abdullah and Adib, along with Pragatisheep Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav and a large number of supporters. He left for Sitapur by car along with his sons after a brief halt at the residence of former Samajwadi Party legislator Anoop Gupta, where he had breakfast.

“Hearty welcome to senior SP leader and MLA Azam Khan on his release on bail. With this decision of bail, the Supreme Court has given new standards to justice. It is certain that he will be acquitted in all other false cases. Lies have moments, not centuries,” Shivpal Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan, the Samajwadi Party legislator from Rampur, was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing. He has secured bail in all 87 cases registered against him, barring one registered at the Kotwali police station in Rampur, in which the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail. The apex court has granted two weeks’ time to Azam Khan to apply for regular bail in district and sessions court in Rampur.

(With Agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON