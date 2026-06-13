‘A father forgives’: Kalyan Banerjee shows signs of peace with ‘son’ Abhishek days after ultimatum to Mamata

Just two days after publicly taking on Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and questioning his growing influence in the party, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee struck a conciliatory note on Saturday, referring to him as his “son” while closing ranks against the rebel faction threatening to split the ruling party in West Bengal.

‘He is like my son’: Kalyan Banerjee changes tone after anti-Abhishek Banerjee remarks(File photos)

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"He is like my son. It is the work of the father to forgive all faults made by a son," Banerjee told news agency ANI.

His remarks come as the TMC battles a deepening internal crisis, with dissident MPs and MLAs claiming support for a breakaway faction in both Parliament and the state Assembly. Dismissing the rebels' efforts, the four-time Serampore MP alleged that the opposition was being systematically targeted and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the party.

“Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was wiped out. This CM (Suvendu Adhikari) is vindictive. This is a danger for democracy,” he said.

Banerjee also rejected the rebels' campaign, saying, “Let them do what they want. They will have to live under the shelter of the BJP. All this is a ploy.”

Kalyan Banerjee attacks rebel camp

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{{^usCountry}} The TMC veteran further questioned the rebels' claim that they were seeking development for their constituencies, arguing that the justification did not hold up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC veteran further questioned the rebels' claim that they were seeking development for their constituencies, arguing that the justification did not hold up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They cite the reason as development of their constituencies, but those who cannot even visit their constituencies, so what work will they do. When democracy has finished in West Bengal. What development has been done in the last one month, even after talks with the CM?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They cite the reason as development of their constituencies, but those who cannot even visit their constituencies, so what work will they do. When democracy has finished in West Bengal. What development has been done in the last one month, even after talks with the CM?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The senior TMC leader also accused the BJP and law enforcement agencies of targeting opposition leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The senior TMC leader also accused the BJP and law enforcement agencies of targeting opposition leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “BJP is harassing us, the police are harassing us. No Opposition in West Bengal has ever faced such a thing as what we are facing. The 19 MPs who are going to BJP, will not be accepted by the BJP,” he added, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “BJP is harassing us, the police are harassing us. No Opposition in West Bengal has ever faced such a thing as what we are facing. The 19 MPs who are going to BJP, will not be accepted by the BJP,” he added, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks marked a significant departure from the position he had taken earlier this week when he openly challenged Abhishek Banerjee and indicated that Mamata Banerjee would have to choose between the two.

“Let Didi decide what she wants to do. Till now I am with her,” Kalyan Banerjee had said on Thursday. “If Didi decides to go with Abhishek then I would decide my own.”

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In one of his sharpest attacks on the TMC general secretary, Banerjee had accused Abhishek of arrogance and disrespecting senior leaders.

“He thinks everyone is beneath him, as if everyone is merely an employee from Camac Street,” Banerjee had said, adding that despite his decades-long legal and political career, Abhishek “does not respect anyone”.

Abhishek Banerjee reportedly reacted to remarks by Banerjee, saying, “Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since my childhood. I won't speak anything against him.”

Rebel MPs claim support, merger plans unclear

The Trinamool Congress is currently facing turbulence both in Parliament and in West Bengal, with dissident leaders attempting to organise themselves into a separate faction.

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The latest buzz intensified after a letter bearing the signatures of 19 rebel MPs surfaced on Friday. Some rebel leaders claimed the document had been forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker, though the Speaker's Office has not confirmed receiving it.

Despite speculation, it remains unclear whether the dissident camp intends to merge with the BJP.

“So far, these MPs have only indicated that they want to be seen as a separate parliamentary group,” a person familiar with the developments told HT.

At the same time, some leaders associated with the rebellion have openly spoken about supporting the NDA. Among them are TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta.

“As far as I know, these MPs are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, and a major meeting is scheduled for Sunday, which, according to my information, the Chief Minister of Bengal might also attend,” Dutta told ANI.

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The figure of 19 MPs is significant because anti-defection provisions provide protection if at least two-thirds of a party's legislators agree to merge with another political party.

The rebel camp has also openly expressed dissatisfaction with Abhishek Banerjee's leadership.

Amid the escalating political drama, a large contingent of personnel from Kolkata Police's Kalighat Police Station and Shalboni Police Station, accompanied by central security forces, arrived at the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday morning.

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