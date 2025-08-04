‘A for Akhilesh’, ‘D for Dimple’: SP leader booked for politicised alphabets at ‘PDA Pathshala’

An FIR has been lodged against a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly teaching children “politicised alphabets” during a “PDA Pathshala”. Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt over FIR: "Even the British didn't file FIRs for studying... BJP's anti-education face exposed. Now they'll be gone forever. Condemnable."(PTI)

Police officials said that a complaint was filed alleging that the children were taught “A for Akhilesh”, “B for Babasaheb”, “D for Dimple,” and “M for Mulayam Singh Yadav”, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

SP City Vyom Bindal said that Main Singh, a resident of Kallarpur Gurjar village, submitted the complaint accusing SP leader Farhad Alam Gada of conducting lessons using “politicised alphabets” at a so-called “PDA Pathshala”.

The matter surfaced after a video – allegedly filmed at Gada’s residence in Ramnagar – emerged on social media and quickly went viral. The children seen in the video were reportedly pupils from a private school and appeared to be dressed in their school uniforms.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government over the FIR.

Responding to the incident, the former chief minister wrote on 'X', “Even the British did not file an FIR for studying. The anti-education face of the BJP has now been exposed to the public. Now the BJP will be gone forever. Condemnable.”

Meanwhile, Farhad Gada defended himself by saying that the "PDA Pathshala" was not solely focused on teaching the alphabet but aimed to familiarise children with the "great men of Samajwadi ideology."

He also expressed his plan to establish similar schools throughout the district.

2 SP leaders booked over ‘PDA Pathshala’, protest against school merger

In a separate case, an FIR was filed on Friday against Samajwadi Party leader Rachna Singh Gautam for allegedly holding an unauthorised "PDA Pathshala" outside a government primary school in Shahampur Garhi village, Bilhaur block, Kanpur.

Police also booked another SP leader and around a dozen others in Bhadohi for allegedly involving schoolchildren in a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to merge schools with low enrolment, according to officials.

The FIR includes charges of misusing government premises, spreading misinformation, and politicising children.

Officials said the "PDA Pathshala" in Bilhaur breached multiple rules, including those under the IT Act and the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Gautam had reportedly conducted similar sessions in other villages too.

As per the complaint by the Block Education Officer (BEO), Gautam held the "pathshala" without authorisation from local authorities and went ahead despite objections from the school staff.

Children were allegedly taught political slogans and references tied to the SP’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign near the school premises.

BEO Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that photos and videos were submitted to the district administration. In the visuals, students can be seen reciting SP-related phrases, while some clips also show allegedly incorrect educational content being taught. Singh added that Gautam herself circulated these on social media.