2 Samajwadi Party leaders booked over PDA Pathshala, school merger protest

An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party leader Rachna Singh Gautam on Friday for allegedly conducting an unauthorised “PDA Pathshala” (classroom) outside a government primary school at Shahampur Garhi village in Bilhaur development block of Kanpur. A PDA Pathshala started by SP in Uttar Pradesh. (SOURCED)

Police have also registered a case against a Samajwadi Party leader and a dozen people in Bhadohi for allegedly involving schoolchildren in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to merge schools with low enrolment, officials said.

The “PDA Pathshala” in Bilhaur violated multiple regulations, including provisions under the IT Act and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, officials said. Gautam supposedly held such “classes” in other villages as well.

Gautam organised the “pathshala” without prior approval from local authorities, and continued with the programme despite objections from the school administration, according to the complaint of the block education officer (BEO).

Children were allegedly taught political slogans and references associated with the SP’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign in the “pathshala” held in the vicinity of a government school.

BEO Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that photographs and videos of the event had been submitted to the district administration. In the visuals, students are seen reciting phrases linked to the SP, while some videos also allegedly show incorrect basic educational content being taught. These materials were circulated on social media by Gautam herself, Singh said.

The BEO said, “Running such parallel educational setups without any official recognition or permission is illegal. No arrangement can operate alongside a government institution without due process. What was done here is unauthorised.”

Kanpur’s additional DCP West Kapil Dev Singh stated that a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

“The matter is under investigation,” he said.

The FIR includes charges related to misuse of a government facility, spreading misinformation, and political exploitation of children.

In a statement, Gautam alleged that the FIR was politically motivated.

“The government is trying to silence voices who are working for marginalised children. I will continue holding such classes. The closure of schools affects the PDA children the most,” she said.

In Bhadohi, district magistrate Shailesh Kumar said 40 students of the primary school in Sikandra village under Aurai block were shifted to a vacant anganwadi centre in nearby Pilkhani village -- around 800 metres away -- with the consent of their parents.

He said local Samajwadi Party leader Anjani Saroj, along with her supporters, visited the anganwadi centre on Wednesday and distributed pencils, erasers and other items to the children. Later, she allegedly lured the students with toffees, handed them banners and posters and led them in a protest march back to the Sikandra primary school.

The matter was probed by the chief development officer and the sub-divisional magistrate, following which the school’s headmaster lodged a complaint with the Chauri police station, the DM said.

A case was registered against Saroj and others on Thursday evening, officials said.

In view of the alleged negligence in the matter, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against Ramakant Singroul, assistant education officer of Aurai, he added.

Station house officer of Chauri, Ramesh Kumar, said a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by headmaster Sabhajit Yadav.

