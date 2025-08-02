'Phone karu...': How PM Modi reacted to Akhilesh Yadav's 'Op Mahadev' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called out SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for what he labelled “Samajwadi party's votebank politics” and slammed him for questioning the government about the timing of the encounter of perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi accused Akhilesh Yadav and his party’s administration of granting clean chits to several terrorists during their tenure.(BJP)

Addressing people in Hindi, Modi said, "Ye samajwadi party wale kehte hai Pahalgam ke atankiyon ko abhi kyu mara, toh unko phone karu kya SP walo ko? aapse pucho ke kab maarna hai? Atankwadiyon ko maarne ke liye mauka dhundna padega kya? Unhe bhaagne ka mauka dena hai kya?

Also Read | 'Tamasha kehne ki himmat...': PM Modi blasts Opposition over Operation Sindoor

"The leader of the Samajwadi Party asked in Parliament, Why did we kill the Pahalgam terrorists now? Then what should we do? Should we call them and ask if we have your permission to kill them? Should we give them the opportunity to escape?

The Prime Minister intensified his criticism, accusing Akhilesh Yadav and his party’s administration of granting clean chits to several terrorists during their tenure.

Also Read | In Varanasi, PM Modi says Pahalgam attack avenged with Mahadev's blessings

“Ye wahi log hain, jo jab satta me the toh atankwadiyon ko clean chit dete the, bomb dhamake karne wale atankiyo se case wapas lete the, ab inhe atanwadiyon ke maare jaane see takleef ho rahi hai, Operation Sindoor se takleef ho rahi hai,” he said.

PM Modi further added that it was due to ‘Mahadev’s blessings' that India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack and brought the perpetrators to justice.

“This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi launches development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately ₹2,183.45 crore in Varanasi.

Also Read | 'Lok Sabha poll was rigged': Rahul Gandhi claims India's election system is ‘dead’

The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.