In Varanasi, PM Modi says Pahalgam attack avenged with Mahadev's blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in his home constituency, Varanasi, where he dedicated the success of India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ at the feet of Mahadev and called it a "promise fulfilled." PM Modi called the Pahalgam terror attack 'one of the most painful moments in recent memory.'(PMO)

Operation Sindoor was a response to the brutal killing of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists.

Modi referenced the recent terror attack, calling it one of the most painful moments in recent memory.

Speaking in his home constituency, he said the attack left him heartbroken, especially for the women who lost their husbands and families.

“I had vowed to avenge the sindoor of my daughters,” Modi said. “With the blessings of Mahadev, that promise has now been fulfilled.”

"Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai (I extend my respectful greetings to every family of Varanasi)", said the prime minister in the local dialect, drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he opened his address.

PM Modi launches development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately ₹2,183.45 crore in Varanasi.

The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.