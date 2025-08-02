PM Modi's 'Brahmos' warning to Pakistan: 'Missiles being manufactured in UP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that any future act of terror would be met with decisive retaliation using India's indigenous weapon systems. If Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy terrorists: PM Modi

In a strongly worded address in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Modi announced, “BrahMos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow…and if Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”

The Prime Minister hailed India’s defence capabilities, saying, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the BrahMos missiles.”

Modi said, “In Pakistan, even hearing the name 'BrahMos' is enough to keep them awake at night.”

He added, “Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP Defence Corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces.”

PM Modi stressed the need for national unity and economic self-reliance. He said, “There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned.”

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said, “Our government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country.”

He also urged political unity for the nation’s economic goals. “Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products,” the PM added.

He called on citizens to support Indian-made goods, saying, “We will buy only those things that are made by Indians... We need to become vocal for local.”

PM Modi’s call to go "swadeshi" comes days after US President Donald Trump referred to India as a “dead economy” while criticising its ties with Russia and imposed 25 per cent tariff with “penalty”.