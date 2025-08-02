'Tamasha kehne ki himmat...': PM Modi blasts Opposition over Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition and the Congress for allegedly belittling the success of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, Modi said, “When there is injustice and terror in front, Mahadev adorns his 'Rudra roop'. The world saw this face of India during Operation Sindoor. Anyone who messes with India will not be spared even in 'pataal lok'.”

He further accused the Congress and its allies of being unable to accept the operation’s success, saying, “Congress and its followers and friends are not able to digest the fact that India destroyed Pakistan's terror camps.”

‘Congress called Operation Sindoor Tamasha'

In a strongly worded speech, Modi said, “Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. Congress has called Operation Sindoor a spectacle (tamaasha).”

He added, “Can sindoor ever be called a spectacle? Can anyone dare call sindoor a spectacle? Calling the valour of our soldiers and the avenging of our sisters' sindoor a spectacle is shamelessness. (Hamari sena ka parakram aur behno ke sindoor ke badle ko tamasha kehne ki himmat, yeh nirlajjata…)”

Modi intensified his criticism of the Opposition, accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of sympathising with terrorists and undermining the armed forces. “Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists.”

He further claimed that Samajwadi Party was asking “Why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this particular day?” The PM added, “Should I call and ask them before taking any action? Anyone with common sense should be able to answer, do we need to wait to kill terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to flee?”

“They are the same people who would give a clean chit to terrorists when they were in power, and now they are upset when terrorists are killed. They have a problem with the name of the operation as ‘Sindoor’,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid an escalating political war of words over the recent anti-terror operation that followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The issue has sparked fiery debates during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.