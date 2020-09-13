‘A good parliamentarian and a grassroot level leader’: Political leaders condole Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s death

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:54 IST

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of former Union minister and senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday and remembered his role in strengthening rural India with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Singh, the former Union minister for rural development in the first term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday. He was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh’s demise has left a void in Bihar. “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the death of the “outstanding leader” known as the architect of MGNREGA. “The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his Spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family and followers,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his condolence message Singh’s struggle for social justice will always be remembered. “With the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a strong voice of the village and the farmer is lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered. My heartfelt tribute,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said he will always be remembered for his role in implementing the rural employment guarantee scheme.

“Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. A good parliamentarian and a grassroot level leader, he strove for the upliftment of the poor and rural masses,” Naidu tweeted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted an emotional message soon after Singh’s death. “Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Singh had resigned from the RJD on Thursday as he was miffed over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.

The condition of Singh, who had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi for more than a week after testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in June, had deteriorated late on Friday. He was put on ventilator after that.