A remark on next Congress chief, BJP targeted as Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Yadav

Rahul Gandhi "should be made the Congress chief", former union minister Sharad Yadav said on Friday as the two leaders met in Delhi. The 74-year-old leader's remarks come as criticism mounts over the leadership crisis in the Congress after the setback in the fresh round of state elections. "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done," Sharad Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI when asked if should be made the party chief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Gandhi responded: "We'll see about it..."

After the meeting of the two leaders, Gandhi also targeted the BJP in his comments: "I agree with what he (Sharad Yadav) said today that the country is in a very bad situation. Hatred is being spread and country is being divided. We've to bring the nation together and once walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history."

"In the last two-three years, media, institutions, BJP leaders, RSS have hidden the truth. Slowly the truth will come out. That is what is happening in Sri Lanka. The truth came out there. The truth will come out in India. Economists and bureaucrats make their plans by looking at other nations. PM Modi says we've to become like them. It can't be done like that. First, we've to realise who we're

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

and what's happening here. They've broken the backbone, terrifying results would come in next three-four years."

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON