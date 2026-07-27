A second chance for 27 Assam residents declared foreigners

The Detention of Noor Jahan and Abdul Jebbar

Habib-ur-Rehman, who was released from a detention centre, rests in his home in Barpeta village of Assam. (AFP File)

Sixty-year-old Noor Jahan from Assam’s Morigaon spent seven years in a foreigners’ detention centre after a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) declared her an illegal foreigner in an ex-parte (one-sided) order in 2011. Her husband, Abdul Jebbar, 75, was declared a foreigner by the same quasi-judicial tribunal in 2012.

Arrested in 2013, the elderly couple walked out only in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the release of long-term

Frequently Asked Questions What was the reason for Noor Jahan and Abdul Jebbar's detention? Noor Jahan and Abdul Jebbar were declared illegal foreigners by a Foreigners Tribunal based on an ex-parte order. How long were Noor Jahan and her husband detained? They were detained for seven years before being released in 2020. What did the Supreme Court rule regarding citizenship disputes? The Supreme Court ruled that citizenship disputes must be resolved fairly and cannot be determined solely through mechanical processes. What challenges did the family face in their legal battles? The family faced miscommunications, financial burdens, and stress caused by their legal battles and the inability to prove their citizenship.