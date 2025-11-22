‘A story my brother told me’: Razneesh Ghai on why he made ‘120 Bahadur’

PANAJI: The Farhan Akhtar-starrer war film “120 Bahadur” was born out of a story narrated by his brother many years ago, director general of military operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, film director Razneesh Ghai said at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. When asked whether his next project would also be inspired by military operations, specifically Operation Sindoor, Ghai said he plans to take a break from the war genre. (120 Bahadur poster)

“My brother told me this story ten years ago, and it never left me… Thanks to him, we are making this movie,” he said, on “120 Bahadur”.

Ghai said the story of the Battle of Rezang La, which the film dramatically recreates, stayed with him for years before he finally began working on the film almost five years ago. The film premiered on November 21 during IFFI in Panjim to a packed auditorium.

When asked whether his next project would also be inspired by military operations, specifically Operation Sindoor, Ghai said he plans to take a break from the war genre. “No, not right now. I will probably make a horror movie next,” he said with a laugh.

120 Bahadur is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China conflict. The story focuses on the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment and their stand against Chinese forces in sub-zero conditions.

The film ran into controversy earlier this month when members of the Ahir community, which formed most of the Charlie Company, filed a petition alleging that the film erased the role of Ahir soldiers.

Ghai dismissed the criticism. “I don’t think there are any issues there. We have given due credit to the Ahirs. I don’t know what they were complaining about,” he said.

The petition, filed in both the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha and through family members of the soldiers, complained that the film distorted historical facts by spotlighting a single hero rather than the collective sacrifice of the 120-strong company, of which the petitioners said, 113 were Ahir soldiers.

The film is centred around Major Shaitan Singh, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La fought at an altitude of 18,000 ft in the Chushul sector of Ladakh. Of 120 soldiers, only six survived.

The petition sought that the film’s title be changed to “120 Vir Ahir”, that all the soldiers’ names and photographs be credited, or alternatively that the film be declared purely fictional and its certification reviewed. The petition was disposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The film lists the names of all the soldiers at the end.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, said, “There are stories in our country’s history. Some of them we remember because we are reminded of them every year, but some, unfortunately, slip through the cracks. And we have to use the power of film and storytelling to remind Indians what came before us and the freedoms, rights and culture that we enjoy today came at a price.”

Ghai said this is only his second film, and praised Akhtar for his support during production. Calling Akhtar a “one-man army,” he said, “Wherever I would get stuck, I would take his help.”