A wooden bike, painting of PM Modi fetch Rs 5 lakh each at auction

A two-day auction of around 1,800 gifts and mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received since he came to power in 2014 concluded on Monday. The auction was held to raise funds for the Centre’s project for the Ganga conservation

“Around 270 items have been auctioned over the two days. A physical auction has its limitations. That is why we also have an e-auction for three days. This will allow a broader… bidding,” said culture minister Mahesh Sharma.

A wooden bike, with a reserve price of Rs 40,000, was auctioned for Rs 5 lakh on day two. A painting showing Modi carrying an umbrella and a red bag on a railway platform was sold for the same amount. Buyers of both items refused to identify themselves.

“People have shown tremendous enthusiasm for the auction. Imagine a wooden bike with a reserve price of Rs 40,000 being sold for Rs 5 lakh and a memento of Golden Temple with a reserve price of Rs 10,000 being sold for Rs 3.5 lakh,” Sharma added.

“I had thought of buying the bike the moment I saw it. And why not? The money is going for a noble cause,” one of them said.

Dalmia Bharat Group managing director Puneet Dalmia, who bought a replica of Amritsar’s Golden Temple for Rs 3.50 lakh, said he participated in the bidding solely because the money raised would be going for Ganga mission. Dalmia bought five items worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

A metallic sword was sold for Rs 1 lakh against a base price of Rs 5,000. The Gujarat government had organised a similar auction of around 450 items to raise money for the Clean Ganga programme in 2015.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 23:04 IST