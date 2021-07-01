A year after Kerala gold smuggling, many feel probe lost speed and steam

The infamous gold smuggling case of Kerala which raised enough heat and dust has completed one year but many opposition parties and observers feel that the inquiry lost its initial speed and steam.

The case came to light after the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold hidden in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments camouflaged as diplomatic baggage in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in the state capital last July.

Though four central agencies are probing the case other than initial arrests, the investigation fails to make much headway, officials of the central agencies said. The main beneficiaries and dispatchers are still at large. Some of the politicians whose names came up in the course of the investigation also remain unaffected.

The high-profile seizure even led to the CM’s office with his principal secretary M Sivasankar in jail and later made an accused. Many thought it will put a full stop to thriving gold smuggling into the country. Another case that claims enough political connotations unfolded in north Kerala last week after an accident in Kozhikode which claimed five lives.

The Union government and state locked horns several times over the smuggling case and the latter even constituted a judicial commission against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a first of its sort, alleging a bid to implicate many senior leaders including CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the case.

The ED later moved the high court against the judicial commission. The smuggling case was one of the main issues of the recently-concluded assembly elections and the ruling CPI(M) flaunted the victim card well for sympathy and succeeded to an extent, agree political observers.

The National Investigation Agency’s move to link smuggling with terror activities also failed to click so far. The NIA court in Kochi granted bail to 10 accused in the case last October saying there was no prima facie material evidence to show that some of the accused in smuggling had terror links. During the probe, differences between different central agencies also came to light.

“It is wrong to say that the investigation is slow. We have managed to detain the main accused under COFEPOSA and brought some of the elusive accused from Gulf countries. We have served notices to the former acting consular general through UAE embassy last week,” said a senior customs officer, adding that some of the politicians whose names cropped up during the investigation, including former minister KT Jaleel and ex-Speaker Sreeramakrishnan, were not given clean chits.

After gold was seized, three senior officials of the UAE consulate left the country in a hurry and the probe agency had served notice to them through the UAE embassy.

As the case drags on, the opposition Congress has alleged a secret understanding between the Union and state governments. “We seriously feel there is a give and take between the two. The case was slowed down after the ED summoned the CM’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran, the CM’s right-hand man. Now all agencies are mum on the role of leaders,” said state Congress chief K Sudhakaran.

But the ruling CPI(M) chided Congress saying it was coming out with new theories after its earlier charges fell flat. “The party made many grave charges against us but all fell flat with the poll. It is busy searching for new ones,” said party acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan.

The BJP said the investigation in all cases is progressing well. “The central agencies are doing their work silently,” said party president K Surendran.

Amid tall claims and counter-claims, many independent observers also agree with the popular feeling that the probe has lost its steam. “It seems after the election, nobody is interested in it. The initial speed and publicity are lacking now,” agreed political analyst Sunnykutty Abraham.

How the case unfolded

July 5: The customs seized 30 kg gold from an air cargo consignment which came in the name of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Gold was concealed in bathroom fittings and door handles. A person who came to receive it PS Sarith Kumar, a former employee of the consulate, detained. He later took the names of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

July 7: Kerala CM’s powerful principal secretary M Sivasankar removed. Embarrassed CM says ready for any probe and sends a letter to PM for central agency probe.

July 9: NIA takes over the case. Many other central agencies also roped in.

July 11: Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Nair arrested from their hideout in Bengaluru.

July 14: Kerala CM’s former secretary M M Sivasankar quizzed by customs. Later he was grilled by the ED and NIA on several occasions.

July 16: UAE consulate in-charge leaves the country in a hurry

Later, probe agencies arrest 30 persons from different parts of south India. The ED also questions minister K T Jaleel regarding the import of holy books and dray dates.

Oct 14: Smuggling accused have links with D Company, NIA tell a court

Oct 28: Senior IAS officer M Sivasankar arrested

Feb 3: Sivasankar gets bail after 98 days in judicial custody

March 21: CM knew about smuggling, says customs in an affidavit but the CPI(M) dubs it an election stunt

March 26: Kerala govt announces judicial commission against ED