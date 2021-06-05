Aadhaar card: How to update your photo. Follow step-by-step guide

In today's times, Aadhaar is one of the most crucial documents to carry as it contains the demographic and biometric details of a citizen. From opening a bank account to registering for a new phone connection, an Aadhaar card is required everywhere. However, one of the common concerns of the unique 12-digit identification number holders is updating their photo on the identification card. If you are also one of those people, good news for you, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows you to update your photo in just a few steps.

Also Read | Download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number. Check how

Here is our step-by-step guide to change or update photo on Aadhaar card:

1) Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

2) Download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update Form from UIDAI’s website. The portal link is https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/.

3) Select the fields that need to be updated. With a photograph, one can also update their name, address or any other detail.

4) Fill in the data in the selected fields and submit it to the executive available at the centre.

5) You will then be asked for your biometric details like iris, fingerprints and facial photograph.

6) A fee of ₹100 needs to be paid at the centre to update the details.

7) After the successful submission of the form, you will be given an acknowledgement slip that will have the Update Request Number (URN).

8) You can use the URN to check the update status. Within a week you receive your new Aadhar card at home.

9) It can also be downloaded through the UIDAI portal. Link: https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/get-aadhaar.html

Also Read | Link Aadhaar with mobile number in five easy steps: A step-by-step guide

Important points to note while updating the photograph on an Aadhaar card:

1) You don’t need any document for changing photos on your Aadhaar card.

2) You do not have to submit a photograph as the executive clicks the photograph on the spot using the webcam.

3) It may take up to 90 days to get the details updated in Aadhaar

4) You can check the Aadhaar update status online using the URN provided

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON