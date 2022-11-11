Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aadhaar rules amended; supporting doc may be updated at least once in 10 years

Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The updation would ensure “continued accuracy” of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), according to gazette notification issued by ministry of electronics and IT.

The changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.(Representational photo)
PTI |

The government has amended Aadhaar regulations, specifying that supporting documents may be updated “at least once” by Aadhaar holders on completion of 10 years from the enrolment date.

“Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents...so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time,” it said.

The changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.

Last month, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- had urged people to update identification and residence proof documents, if they were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but had not updated their details since then. Accordingly, to provide facility to Aadhaar holders in this regard, the UIDAI has developed a new feature of ‘update document’.

This feature can be accessed online through the myAadhaar portal, and myAadhaar app or residents can visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to avail of the facility.

