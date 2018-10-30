Aadhaar Seva Kendras to ensure ease in services, 114 centres in 53 cities in first phase: UIDAI CEO

The planned ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendras’, conceptualised on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, will offer “hassle-free” enrolment and update facility to ensure ease in Aadhaar-related services to residents, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Tuesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to set up Aadhaar Seva Kendras, in a mega project that involves opening of facilitation centres for enrolment and update services in 53 cities and towns across India.

In the first official confirmation about the mega project in the offing, Pandey said: “With Aadhaar Seva Kendras, we are building hassle-free and resident-friendly enrolment and update facility infrastructure to ensure ease in Aadhaar related services to residents”.

Almost 114 such Kendra (or centres) in 53 cities and towns including all state capitals will be established in the first phase, Pandey said in a statement. These Kendras will be in addition to enrolment and updation centres that currently operate in banks, post offices and government premises, he added.

Meanwhile, UIDAI sources said that these kendras will be supervised directly by the authority’s own employees.

The Kendras would also provide appointment-based Aadhaar enrolment and update services to resident through multiple stations working simultaneously, with a few counters dedicated to walk-in customers. The facility to book prior appointment will ensure that residents seeking services, do not have to wait in queue.

Aadhaar Seva Kendras will also serve the special needs of individuals who need to be allowed enrolment and update through exception process. Citing an example, the UIDAI source said that exception facility would be available at these ASKs for those who wish to update their name or Date of Birth more than once.

UIDAI sources said that the authority had decided to shift Aadhaar enrolment and update centres to banks, post offices and state government premises (under direct supervision of government or bank officials) in the wake of Supreme Court decision last year.

The phasing out or closing of enrolment centres at private premises and setting enrolment centres in banks, post offices, and now the Aadhaar Seva Kendras directly under UIDAI supervision are steps in this direction, the source added.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendras, on the model of Passport Seva Kendras, will be run and supervised by UIDAI officials stationed full time at each Kendra, the source added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 21:58 IST