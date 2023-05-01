Aaditya Thackeray jabs Eknath Shinde, says govt will fall soon: ‘Gujarat has 2 CMs’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, saying all mega projects have been shifted to neighbouring Gujarat under his watch. Addressing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray said it looks like Gujarat, which was formed on the same day as Maharashtra, has two chief ministers (the other being Eknath Shinde). Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo/ File)

The former minister also claimed that the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in the coming days, calling it a government of “builders and contractors.”

“I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors,” Thackeray said.

“All the backing from the Centre is for Gujarat. We have Maharashtra day and Gujarat day today but Gujarat has two chief ministers which include our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

At the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress launched a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the abuse hurled against him and his family members.

“Modi said Congress abused him 91 times. But why are you silent when your people abuse me and my family,” Thackeray said.

“Their abusive language shows their culture,” he said. “I am asking the RSS: do you accept such an offspring (BJP),” he added.

The event, held at MMRDA grounds in BKC, was the third 'vajramuth' rally, the first two having been held in Aurangabad and Nagpur.

