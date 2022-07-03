Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray's first Instagram post after collapse of govt is about…
india news

Aaditya Thackeray's first Instagram post after collapse of govt is about…

The Sena versus Sena battle only intensified after Uddhav removed Eknath Shinde from the party a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister. Aaditya Thackeray's first Instagram post after the rebellion is about the right footsteps.
Aaditya Thackeray posted a photo of his father Uddhav Thackeray and wrote it is always important to follow the right footsteps. 
Published on Jul 03, 2022 07:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday posted on Instagram -- the social media platform where he has remained quite active -- the first time after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Posting a photo of his father, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray walking, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Always important to follow the right footsteps." Also Read: As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya Thackeray’s time to rise and shine

The Thackeray scion also thanked his supporters and said their love and blessings that keep coming the way are the true strength of the Sena.

Aaditya's last post before the Maharashtra political crisis was also on dad -- on Father's Day -- where Aaditya had posted his childhood photo sitting on Uddhav's lap. "Happy Father's Day to my constant inspiration and strength!" the caption read.

RELATED STORIES

The rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray concluded in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadhi government -- the alliance stitched among the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde has become the chief minister with BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The new chief minister will have to prove his majority on July 4 in the Assembly.

Shiv Sena has taken the legal route against the rebel Senas and approached the Supreme Court for the suspension of the rebel MLAs. Uddhav Thackeray has removed Eknath Shinde from the post of the Sena leader as well.

During the rebellion of Shinde, Aaditya had revealed that Eknath Shinde was offered the chief minister's post by Uddhav Thackeray but at that time he broke into tears -- only to foment this dissidence a month later in collusion with the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
aaditya thackeray uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP