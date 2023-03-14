Aaditya Thackeray, TVS MD Sudarshan Venu on WEF Young Global Leaders list

The World Economic Forum (WEF) inducted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and national vice president of BJP youth wing Madhukeshwar Desai to the list of world’s most promising public figures under the age of 40. Announcing the list of nearly 100 new members to its Forum of Young Global Leaders, the WEF said the fresh inductions included promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers and visionary activists, who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also highlighted that the members of the Forum have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and Grammy Award winners.

“Many Congratulations to Shri @AUThackeray for being acknowledged by @wef amongst the world’s most promising Young Global Leaders of 2023,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

Other Indians who made to the list were from the fields of business and academia.

Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO, Policy 4.0. Research Foundation; Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder and CEO, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited; Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company Limited; and Vibin B Joseph, Executive Director and CEO, BiOZEEN are the newest members of its Young Global Leaders Class of 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Celebrating these exceptional leaders, we commend the YGLs for their outstanding commitment to addressing pressing global issues. Their extraordinary achievements inspire us all and we are confident that their leadership will pave the way for a better future,” Wadia Ait Hamza, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, said in a statement.

AAP's Raghav Chadha, BJP's Poonam Mahajan, BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran are among dozens of Indians who were already a member of Forum of Young Global Leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON