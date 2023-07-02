Aaditya Thackeray's 4 takeaways as NCP splits: ‘Eknath Shinde incompetent as ever'

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the political developments of Maharashtra -- the split of the Nationalist Congress Party with Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government -- indicates once again that chief minister Eknath Shinde is incompetent. The Worli MLA said he won't go into the 'depths of the dirty politics', but will comment on the four main things that he observed.

Aaditya Thackeray said in Maharashtra the politics is a battle between the selfish and the principled.

Shinde MLAs did not get berth, Ajit Pawar's MLAs accommodated

Referring to the Shinde's rebellion last year which toppled the government headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya said those who went with Shinde did not get any ministerial berth while 9 NCP leaders took oath today.

'Didn't you have a problem with the NCP?'

As the Sena MLAs who went with Eknath Shinde leaving Uddhav said that they were miffed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi -- the alliance of the Sena (undivided) with the Congress and the NCP, Aaditya Thackeray asked how those Sena traitors today had to quietly welcome NCP MLAs to the government.

"The original Gaddaars backstabbed us on the pretext that NCP leaders and ministers from their districts didn’t let them work.

Today, the same ones from NCP blamed for being roadblocks, be it in Raigad or Nashik or other districts, were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers… those original Gaddaars complaining against them had to quietly welcome them!," Aaditya wrote.

'Shinde is as incompetent as ever'

A year of the Shinde-Fadnavis government and the induction of the NCP group only indicated that Eknath Shinde is as incompetent as ever, Aaditya wrote.

'If we distanced from Hindutva then...'

Citing the allegation against Uddhav that by allying with the NCP and the Congress, he distanced from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of Hindutva, Aaditya questioned the induction of the same NCP people in the government. "We were blamed by the BJP and the Gaddaars for distancing from Hindutva and our ideologies because we allied politically with the INC and NCP.

What has the Mindhe (Eknath Shinde) gang and BJP distanced itself from today?" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

"It’s clear from today’s politics that the fight is going to be selfish vs principled. Those who have gone, have only gone for selfish reasons, and we will fight for selfless and principled politics!" Aaditya added.

