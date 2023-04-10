Aaftab's family 'hidden somewhere', highlight them: Shraddha Walkar's father

The family of Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman who was killed and dismembered allegedly by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, said that loopholes in the investigation have delayed the case proceedings. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, also said the family of the accused are nowhere to be seen, alleging that they have been “hidden somewhere.”

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala at a flat in south Delhi in May last year (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His (Aftab) parents are yet not highlighted. I think they have been hidden somewhere. Where are they? I appeal to highlight them,” Vikas Walkar said.

“We want to perform her (Shraddha) last rites and I have appealed for her body parts.”

He also demanded the death penalty for the accused and alleged that the crime was committed with full planning.

“There are loopholes in the investigation and proceedings due to which the case is delayed. I have asked my lawyer to appeal for fast-track proceedings in the case,” he added.

His remarks come on a day when a private television channel Aaj Tak was restrained from telecasting material related to the Shraddha Walkar murder case following an application by the Delhi police which complained that the channel might put out details of accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narcoanalysis test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police argued that putting out a recording or transcript of the forensic examination would not only hurt the prosecution’s case but also hurt the sentiments of the families of the accused and the victim.

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar Singh told the police to serve a copy of its request on the television channel, underlining that the channel needed to be heard at length as well.

“This court is of the view that till the next date, Aaj Tak news channel shall not utilize in any form any material related to FIR No. 659/2022, PS Mehrauli,” the court said, noting that the release of sensitive information will have “psychological repercussions” on the accused and the victim’s family

According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Walkar, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON