‘Aankh nikaal lenge’: In Ramdev's ‘swadeshi’ push, a warning and a ‘tariff terrorism’ mention

Renowned yoga practitioner Baba Ramdev put forth a big appeal in front of the people of India ahead of Diwali — to go ‘swadeshi’ (buy local products). Baba Ramdev said that the swadeshi campaign is now bringing a change and that he thinks the country may not need to wait till 2047 for it to be developed. (File/PTI)

He said that even as the “tariff terrorism” continues, India has become “world’s largest market”, adding that the country should not be left to be “looted” by foreigners.

“India should be independent. On one hand, tariff terrorism is going on, and on the other side, India has become the world's largest market. And we have left it to be robbed by the foreigners. Our Prime Minister, and all our cultural, social, and religious organisations are calling for protecting our nation by going ‘swadeshi’,” Ramdev said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Ahead of one of India’s biggest festivals, Diwali, Ramdev urged people to buy products made in the country and said that if everyone does so, India will become powerful enough that no one will dare to threaten it.

“On Diwali, our diyas should be swadeshi, our lights should be swadeshi and all the gifts should also be swadeshi. If we take the pledge to go swadeshi, then all the powers in the world will have to bow in front of India and no one will dare to threaten India,” he said.