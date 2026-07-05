AAP accuses Congress, BJP and Akali Dal of joining hands against Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of working together to politically target Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that the opposition parties were unable to counter the performance of the AAP government in the state.

AAP’s spokesperson highlights the focus of opposition parties on discrediting Mann rather than addressing Punjab's actual issues, while emphasizing AAP's governance successes.

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the Congress had become “directionless” and was consumed by internal power struggles instead of focusing on Punjab’s issues. He claimed the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal had effectively formed “Team A, B and C” with the sole objective of attacking Bhagwant Mann.

“The opposition parties have no roadmap, no vision and no agenda for Punjab. Their only agenda is Bhagwant Singh Mann because they cannot digest the work being done by the AAP government,” Pannu said.

He alleged that the BJP and Congress were functioning in coordination in Punjab, pointing to Congress leaders commenting on BJP affairs and BJP leaders speaking about Congress politics. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pannu said the party in Punjab had effectively become “another Congress wing”, claiming that many of its prominent leaders were originally from the Congress.

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{{^usCountry}} Pannu also referred to senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that despite explanations offered by Congress leaders, the political significance of the meeting was evident. Congress attack on Mann intensifies amid Akal Takht controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pannu also referred to senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that despite explanations offered by Congress leaders, the political significance of the meeting was evident. Congress attack on Mann intensifies amid Akal Takht controversy {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP leader’s remarks came amid a sharp escalation in the Punjab Congress’ attack on CM Mann over an alleged objectionable viral video controversy.

According to news agency PTI, Punjab Congress leaders recently called for a social boycott of Mann and demanded his resignation as well as the registration of an FIR against him under the anti-sacrilege law. The Congress leaders alleged that the controversy had hurt Sikh sentiments and challenged the authority of the Akal Takht.

Senior Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MLA Sukhpal Khaira and MLA Pargat Singh, addressed a joint press conference demanding action against Mann.

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Congress leaders urged people to observe a social boycott of the chief minister in line with the Akal Takht’s edict declaring him “Guru Dokhi” and “Khalsa Panth virodhi” over the alleged video controversy, PTI reported.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi reportedly said every Sikh was duty-bound to follow the Akal Takht’s directions and boycott Mann, while Raja Warring demanded that the chief minister present himself before the Akal Takht and seek forgiveness.

The Congress also demanded an inquiry into allegations surrounding a purported “fake forensic report” linked to the controversy. According to PTI, Haryana Police recently arrested two persons after registering a case related to the alleged procurement of a fabricated forensic report connected to the viral video controversy.

AAP highlights welfare measures, accuses opposition of hypocrisy

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Responding to the opposition attacks, Baltej Pannu highlighted the AAP government’s welfare measures and claimed that the Mann government had delivered benefits that previous governments failed to provide for decades.

He said canal water had reached tail-end villages for the first time in years, while nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab were receiving zero electricity bills because of the government’s 600-unit free power scheme.

Pannu further claimed that farmers were receiving uninterrupted daytime electricity and canal water, while more than 34 lakh women had already started receiving financial assistance promised by the AAP government. According to him, the remaining eligible beneficiaries would start receiving payments from August 1.

He also accused the Congress of hypocrisy, saying the party had previously criticised AAP for allegedly being controlled from Delhi while now depending entirely on directions from its own high command.

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Pannu further alleged that political bargaining between Congress and BJP was already underway in Punjab and claimed that several Congress leaders were preparing to join the BJP. “The people of Punjab are watching everything and will reject this opportunistic politics,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)