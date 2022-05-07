Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / AAP, BJP in war of words over Tajinder Bagga's arrest
india news

AAP, BJP in war of words over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday morning in a case of promoting enmity and criminal intimidation registered against him on April 1 at Mohali.
BJP supporters protest against the arrest of party leader Tajinder Bagga, at Janakpuri Police station, in New Delhi on May 7, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the “unlawful arrest” of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police even as the AAP maintained that due procedure was followed by the Punjab Police while arresting Bagga and accused the BJP of protecting a “hate-monger”.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday morning in a case of promoting enmity and criminal intimidation registered against him on April 1 at Mohali. However, when he was being taken to Mohali, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra, and handed him over to the Delhi Police which brought him back to Capital.

The BJP accused the AAP of misusing the state machinery to threaten political opponents who dare to expose Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, BJP national spokespersons Nupur Sharma and RP Singh hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for misusing power to settle political scores.

RELATED STORIES

The AAP said Bagga’s arrest was not ‘vendetta politics’, and called the BJP a “party of goons”.

Sirsa said theAAP has hurt the religious sentiments of people. “He (Bagga) was not even allowed to wear the turban. Punjab’s CM is a Sikh; how is he tolerating this?... Today’s action clearly shows that the Punjab government is being run from Delhi,” Sirsa said.

Gupta added, “Arvind Kejriwal is misusing state machinery to threaten people who dare question or expose him. Punjab police is issuing notices to such people and taking action against them. Is asking questions from a CM a crime in democracy?”

AAP leader Atishi said Punjab Police summoned Tajinder Bagga five times following due procedure, but he refused to join the investigation. “Delhi and Haryana Police’s illegal action to prevent the arrest of Tajinder Bagga exposes BJP’s real face. Punjab Police has registered a case against Tajinder Bagga for inciting communal riots. BJP is using all its might to protect him because it is a party of goons,” she said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP was calling it vendetta politics since it is how they use state machinery to fulfil their goals. “It is now a day-to-day thing for opposition leaders to get NIA, ED and Income Tax summons and raids,” said Bharadwaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP