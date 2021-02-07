AAP, Congress name candidates for civic body bypolls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday announced their candidates for the bypolls to be held in five municipal wards of Delhi on February 28. The Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP has fielded two former MLAs from the city in the fray.
The AAP’s political affairs committee selected former party MLA from Bawana, Ram Chander, for ward number 32N (Rohini-C), while the Delhi Pradesh Congress committee announced Mewati Barwala for the seat.
Vijay Kumar, who has been the secretary of All India Safai Mazdoor Union will be fighting for the AAP in ward 2-E (Trilokpuri), whereas, Congress has fielded its local leader Bal Kishan from the ward.
For ward number 08-E (Kalyanpuri), the AAP has fielded Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) who is a senior AAP leader from Kondli. “He has done remarkable work during the Covid pandemic. Bunty Gautam has been a part of the AAP from the time of its formation,” the party said in a statement.
For the same seat the Congress has fielded Dharampal Maurya, while it has put Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from ward number 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi. The AAP has fielded its former MLA from Seelampur Mohammad Ishraq Khan for the same east Delhi seat.
For ward number 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi, AAP has fielded Sunita Mishra who it said is the area’s mohalla coordinator and also is the secretary of AAP’s women’s wing in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency. The Congress has given the ticket to Mamta for the same seat.
The bypolls will be held on February 28 from 7:30am to 5:30pm, and the last date of filing nominations is February 8.
The bypolls will be held for two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The model code of conduct shall be in force in the above five wards and shall continue to be in force till the completion of the election. The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 is also being enforced and candidates are requested to strictly abide by it, the State Election Commission of Delhi had said on January 28.
