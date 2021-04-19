AAP flays BJP for ‘massive’ poll rallies in West Bengal, Assam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying its top leaders are addressing large public gatherings and organising rallies in West Bengal, where assembly elections are underway, as well as during the assembly polls in Assam while the country is struggling with the second wave of Covid-19.

The BJP, however, refuted the allegations and said the AAP should instead focus on saving Delhi from Covid-19.

“Elections will be won and lost, political parties will come and go, but the lives of people will not. The BJP is putting more focus on election management and less on Covid management. While the people of India are concerned about how the Centre is managing Covid, and dealing with the surge in cases, the BJP is more concerned about their electioneering and how they can garner votes,” said AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

“While on one hand, the pandemic has claimed thousands of lives and is infecting lakhs of people each day, on the other hand, in the assembly elections of West Bengal and Assam, the BJP, under the leadership of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is busy conducting gigantic rallies and roadshows that could be potential super spreader events with their massive crowds,” said Chadha, who is also the MLA of Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar constituency.

He further said, “The rate at which people are contracting the virus is directly proportional to the speed at which these rallies conducted by the BJP are increasing.”

“India has breached the 200,000-mark in Covid cases, while the BJP is focussing on conducting gigantic rallies in West Bengal. Winning elections and collecting votes is their sole motive, and the BJP has nothing to do with the people of India and their lives. In West Bengal, the BJP is promising a ‘double-engine sarkaar’, while not giving even a ‘single engine’ to Covid-19 management,” said the AAP spokesperson.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “They (AAP) have no stake or presence in the elections (in West Bengal and Assam). Nor are they above the guidelines of the Election Commission. They would do well to do the job they are elected for — saving Delhi from Covid-19, instead of seeking media space to divert attention.”