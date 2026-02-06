Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar, 8-10 rounds were fired

Live

Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning while he was leaving the Model Town gurdwara after offering prayers. He was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to gunshot injuries, police told HT. Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle reached the location and fired 8-10 shots using two highly sophisticated weapons. Visuals after the attack showed broken glass pieces inside a black Thar SUV. What we know so far: Punjab's AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by two unidentified bike-born men in Jalandhar's Model Town area. The incident took place on Friday, 7:50 am.

He was returning after offering prayers at a gurdwara in the city when around 8-10 shots were fired by the accused.

Oberoi was hospitalised but Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa later said he succumbed to his wounds.

This is the second case of an AAP leader's killing in Punjab this year so far. On January 4, AAP leader and village sarpanch Jarmal Singh was shot dead in Amritsar.

The motive behind the killing is unknown and further investigation into the incident is underway.

