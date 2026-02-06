Edit Profile
    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar, 8-10 rounds were fired

    By Aryan Mudgal
    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 10:18:30 AM IST

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning while he was leaving the Model Town gurdwara after offering prayers. He was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to gunshot injuries.

    Key Events
    • 5 Mins agoSecond AAP leader killed in two months
    • 16 Mins agoAAP leader shot at around 7:50 am after prayers at gurdwara
    • 23 Mins agoShattered glass seen on black Thar SUV after Jalandhar shooting
    • 29 Mins agoAAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar
    Lucky Oberoi news live updates: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning.
    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning while he was leaving the Model Town gurdwara after offering prayers. He was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to gunshot injuries, police told HT. Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle reached the location and fired 8-10 shots using two highly sophisticated weapons. Visuals after the attack showed broken glass pieces inside a black Thar SUV.

    What we know so far:

    • Punjab's AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by two unidentified bike-born men in Jalandhar's Model Town area. The incident took place on Friday, 7:50 am.
    • He was returning after offering prayers at a gurdwara in the city when around 8-10 shots were fired by the accused.
    • Oberoi was hospitalised but Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa later said he succumbed to his wounds.
    • This is the second case of an AAP leader's killing in Punjab this year so far. On January 4, AAP leader and village sarpanch Jarmal Singh was shot dead in Amritsar.
    • The motive behind the killing is unknown and further investigation into the incident is underway.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 06, 2026 10:18:30 AM IST

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: Second AAP leader killed in two months

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: Lucky Oberoi's killing comes weeks after another AAP leader, Jarmal Singh, was shot dead in Amritsar on January 4. According to police, Singh was attending a wedding in Amritsar on Sunday when two unidentified assailants shot him at point-blank range.

    Feb 06, 2026 10:07:43 AM IST

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader shot at around 7:50 am after prayers at gurdwara

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: Lucky Oberoi was returning after offering prayers at a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area when unidentified assailants showed up on a bike and fired 8-10 shots at the Punjab leader.

    Oberoi was hospitalised but succumbed to his injuries.

    Feb 06, 2026 10:00:52 AM IST

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: Shattered glass seen on black Thar SUV after Jalandhar shooting

    Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle, PTI reported. (HT)
    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: Visuals from after the killing of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi outside the posh Model Town gurdwara in Jalandhar showed shattered pieces of glass of a black Thar SUV.

    Feb 06, 2026 9:54:46 AM IST

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

    Lucky Oberoi death news updates: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday morning while he was leaving the Model Town gurdwara after offering prayers.

    He was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to gunshot injuries, police told HT.

