AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rajendra Nagar MLA said he had no serious symptoms until Thursday and will be under self-isolation for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

“I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested and take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, preventing further spread of the virus,” Chadha, who is also an AAP spokesperson, tweeted.