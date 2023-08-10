Chadha rejects as ‘totally baseless’ allegations of forging signatures of MPs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday rejected as “totally baseless” Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that he forged signatures of members of Parliament (MPs) while proposing their names without consent to be added to a select committee on the Delhi Services Bill.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the rules of conduct of business in the Rajya Sabha do not mandate the need to take the signatures of MPs while proposing their names for such a panel. Chadha said he did not take any signatures nor submitted them.

“The rules...say that for the formation of a select committee, an MP can propose names of any members for which no signature, no written consent of the member whose name is being proposed to be included...is required. Accordingly, I did not take the signature, nor did I submit any signature. Even the official complaint, the records, and the Rajya Sabha bulletin do not mention forged signature,” said Chadha at a press conference in the presence of all AAP MPs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chadha cited the Rajya Sabha rulebook and added the exercise of proposing names to a proposed select committee is akin to sending out invitations for a birthday party or a press conference. “If a member whose name has been proposed does not want to be included in the select committee, the member can withdraw.”

On Monday, five Rajya Sabha MPs demanded a privilege motion against Chadha alleging their “forged signatures” were added to a proposed select committee without consent.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the five complained about this and called it a breach of privilege of the House. He demanded an investigation and said the matter should be referred to the privileges committee, which was subsequently done.

Chadha proposed the formation of a select committee to examine the bill but it was negated through a voice vote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said BJP leaders were ignorant of the conduct of business rules. “I do not have any remedy for the ignorance of the BJP leaders. The BJP is working on the formula that if they repeat a lie 100 times, it becomes the truth. Under this formula, the BJP leaders are spreading propaganda against me.”

Chadha said he will convey his view to the privilege committee and justice will prevail. He added privilege proceedings have been initiated against top leaders including former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh.

Chadha said the complaint against him was made after he exposed BJP’s double standards. “I received a second notice of committee on privileges in the last week. Attempts are being made to suppress the voice of the Opposition...membership of Rahul Gandhi was taken away, two AAP MPs were suspended.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said an undeclared emergency was in force in the country. “But, regardless of what the BJP does, they will not be able to suppress my voice.”

Chadha said since the privilege committee is considering the matter, he will not go into the nitty-gritty of the matter. “All responses will be given to the privilege committee.”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the Narendra Modi-led “dictatorial” government for passing the “unconstitutional” Delhi Services Bill. He said the government has started a new trend of disqualifying MPs who speak against it. “The home minister said a big forgery has been done. He did not have the knowledge that no signature is required for proposing names. The intention of the home minister is to disqualify Raghav Chadha the way they disqualified Rahul Gandhi, but we will fight and win.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Harish Khurana accused Chadha of trying to mislead the people. “He should explain whether he took the consent of the MPs before proposing their names or not.”

Khurana said rule number 72 (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) says that no members shall be appointed to a select committee if they are not willing to serve on the committee. “The mover shall ascertain whether a member proposed to be named by him is willing to serve on the committee. This is not like a birthday party invitation which Chadha is taking so lightly.”