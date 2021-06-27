AAP questions BJP’s silence on Ayodhya ‘scam’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for remaining silent on the alleged land scams by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also urged a CBI investigation into the matter even as Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, dismissed the allegations and urged people not to fall for it.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Singh said, “Over the last so many days, I have exposed how the BJP carried out a scam of crores of rupees... When all of this is in the public eye, where are all the investigation agencies?”

Singh said he has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in this regard. Meanwhile, Rai denied the claims saying that the 1.2 hectare land in Ayodhya was purchased at lower than market rates.

“I appeal to all Ram devotees to not pay attention to false campaigns,” he said.