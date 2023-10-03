AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Check list
Last month, AAP released the first list of 10 candidates each for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. While the Madhya Pradesh list includes 29 names, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced the candidature of 12 people in Chhattisgarh.
Last month, the party released the first list of 10 candidates each for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections.
Madhya Pradesh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates
- Ramani Devi Jatav - Bhander (SC) constituency
- Rahul Kushwah - Bhind constituency
- Satinder Bhadoriya - Mehgaon constituency
- Mohd Saood - Bhopal Uttar constituency
- Raisa Begam Malik - Narela constituency
- Chahat Mani Pandey - Damoh constituency
- Chanda Kinnar - Malhara constituency
- Sunil Choudhary - Dr Amebedkar Nagar-Mhow constituency
- Bheru Singh Anare - Gandhwani (ST) constituency
- Anoop Goyal - Shivpuri constituency
- Suil Gour - Seoni-Malwa constituency
- Anurag Yadav - Indore 1 constituency
- Piyush Joshi - Indore 4 constituency
- Anand Singh - Bargi constituency
- Pankaj Pathak - Panagar constituency
- Vijay Mohan Palha - Patan constituency
- Er Nan Singh Nawde - Sendhawa (ST) constituency
- Mamta Meena - Chachoura constituency
- Dilip Singh Guddu - Deotalab constituency
- Varun Ambedkar - Mangawan (SC) constituency
- Umesh Tripathi - Mauganj constituency
- Varun Gujjar Khatik - Raigaon (SC) constituency
- Usha Kol - Manpur (ST) constituency
- Ratibhan Saket - Devsar (SC) constituency
- Anand Mangal Singh - Sidhi constituency
- Amit Bhatnagar - Bijawar constituency
- Bhagirath Patel - Chhatarpur constituency
- Subodh Swami - Nagda-Khachrod constituency
- Er Deepak Singh Patel - Rewa constituency
Chhattisgarh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates
- Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur constituency
- Dev Prashad Koshle - Sarangarh constituency
- Vijay Jaiswal - Kharsia constituency
- Pankaj James- Kota constituency
- Jasbir Singh - Bilha constituency
- Dr Ujjawala Karade - Bilaspur constituency
- Dharam Das Bhargav - Masturi constituency
- Tarun Vaidh - Raipur Gramin constituency
- Nandan Singh - Raipur West constituency
- Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh constituency
- Jugalkishor Bodh - Keshkal constituency
- Bomada Ram Mandavi - Chitrakot constituency
Also read: ‘AAP committed to INDIA bloc’: Arvind Kejriwal on row with Congress in Punjab
In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, AAP contested 208 seats but couldn't open its account. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats. The BJP won 109 seats. The BJP later formed a government in the state following mass resignations of the ruling MLAs.
In Chhattisgarh, AAP fielded 85 candidates in 2018 but failed to win any seat. The Congress scored a landslide victory, toppling the BJP from the seat of power after 15 years.