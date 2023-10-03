Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Check list

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 03, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Last month, AAP released the first list of 10 candidates each for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. While the Madhya Pradesh list includes 29 names, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced the candidature of 12 people in Chhattisgarh.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates

  1. Ramani Devi Jatav - Bhander (SC) constituency
  2. Rahul Kushwah - Bhind constituency
  3. Satinder Bhadoriya - Mehgaon constituency
  4. Mohd Saood - Bhopal Uttar constituency
  5. Raisa Begam Malik - Narela constituency
  6. Chahat Mani Pandey - Damoh constituency
  7. Chanda Kinnar - Malhara constituency
  8. Sunil Choudhary - Dr Amebedkar Nagar-Mhow constituency
  9. Bheru Singh Anare - Gandhwani (ST) constituency
  10. Anoop Goyal - Shivpuri constituency
  11. Suil Gour - Seoni-Malwa constituency
  12. Anurag Yadav - Indore 1 constituency
  13. Piyush Joshi - Indore 4 constituency
  14. Anand Singh - Bargi constituency
  15. Pankaj Pathak - Panagar constituency
  16. Vijay Mohan Palha - Patan constituency
  17. Er Nan Singh Nawde - Sendhawa (ST) constituency
  18. Mamta Meena - Chachoura constituency
  19. Dilip Singh Guddu - Deotalab constituency
  20. Varun Ambedkar - Mangawan (SC) constituency
  21. Umesh Tripathi - Mauganj constituency
  22. Varun Gujjar Khatik - Raigaon (SC) constituency
  23. Usha Kol - Manpur (ST) constituency
  24. Ratibhan Saket - Devsar (SC) constituency
  25. Anand Mangal Singh - Sidhi constituency
  26. Amit Bhatnagar - Bijawar constituency
  27. Bhagirath Patel - Chhatarpur constituency
  28. Subodh Swami - Nagda-Khachrod constituency
  29. Er Deepak Singh Patel - Rewa constituency

Chhattisgarh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates

  1. Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur constituency
  2. Dev Prashad Koshle - Sarangarh constituency
  3. Vijay Jaiswal - Kharsia constituency
  4. Pankaj James- Kota constituency
  5. Jasbir Singh - Bilha constituency
  6. Dr Ujjawala Karade - Bilaspur constituency
  7. Dharam Das Bhargav - Masturi constituency
  8. Tarun Vaidh - Raipur Gramin constituency
  9. Nandan Singh - Raipur West constituency
  10. Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh constituency
  11. Jugalkishor Bodh - Keshkal constituency
  12. Bomada Ram Mandavi - Chitrakot constituency

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, AAP contested 208 seats but couldn't open its account. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats. The BJP won 109 seats. The BJP later formed a government in the state following mass resignations of the ruling MLAs.

In Chhattisgarh, AAP fielded 85 candidates in 2018 but failed to win any seat. The Congress scored a landslide victory, toppling the BJP from the seat of power after 15 years.

