AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Check list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. While the Madhya Pradesh list includes 29 names, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced the candidature of 12 people in Chhattisgarh.

Last month, the party released the first list of 10 candidates each for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections.

Madhya Pradesh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates

Ramani Devi Jatav - Bhander (SC) constituency Rahul Kushwah - Bhind constituency Satinder Bhadoriya - Mehgaon constituency Mohd Saood - Bhopal Uttar constituency Raisa Begam Malik - Narela constituency Chahat Mani Pandey - Damoh constituency Chanda Kinnar - Malhara constituency Sunil Choudhary - Dr Amebedkar Nagar-Mhow constituency Bheru Singh Anare - Gandhwani (ST) constituency Anoop Goyal - Shivpuri constituency Suil Gour - Seoni-Malwa constituency Anurag Yadav - Indore 1 constituency Piyush Joshi - Indore 4 constituency Anand Singh - Bargi constituency Pankaj Pathak - Panagar constituency Vijay Mohan Palha - Patan constituency Er Nan Singh Nawde - Sendhawa (ST) constituency Mamta Meena - Chachoura constituency Dilip Singh Guddu - Deotalab constituency Varun Ambedkar - Mangawan (SC) constituency Umesh Tripathi - Mauganj constituency Varun Gujjar Khatik - Raigaon (SC) constituency Usha Kol - Manpur (ST) constituency Ratibhan Saket - Devsar (SC) constituency Anand Mangal Singh - Sidhi constituency Amit Bhatnagar - Bijawar constituency Bhagirath Patel - Chhatarpur constituency Subodh Swami - Nagda-Khachrod constituency Er Deepak Singh Patel - Rewa constituency

Chhattisgarh assembly election: AAP's 2nd list of candidates

Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur constituency Dev Prashad Koshle - Sarangarh constituency Vijay Jaiswal - Kharsia constituency Pankaj James- Kota constituency Jasbir Singh - Bilha constituency Dr Ujjawala Karade - Bilaspur constituency Dharam Das Bhargav - Masturi constituency Tarun Vaidh - Raipur Gramin constituency Nandan Singh - Raipur West constituency Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh constituency Jugalkishor Bodh - Keshkal constituency Bomada Ram Mandavi - Chitrakot constituency

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, AAP contested 208 seats but couldn't open its account. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats. The BJP won 109 seats. The BJP later formed a government in the state following mass resignations of the ruling MLAs.

In Chhattisgarh, AAP fielded 85 candidates in 2018 but failed to win any seat. The Congress scored a landslide victory, toppling the BJP from the seat of power after 15 years.